Breaking News

Ship crashes into 'pristine' coral reef, captain may be charged

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 9:45 AM ET, Wed March 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Caledonian Sky went aground in the coral reefs of Raja Ampat on March 4.
The Caledonian Sky went aground in the coral reefs of Raja Ampat on March 4.

Story highlights

  • Raja Ampat is one of the world's most beautiful diving spots
  • "It is simply impossible to restore that part of Raja Ampat," government says

(CNN)The captain of a cruise ship could be charged after his boat rammed into a pristine coral reef, Indonesian authorities said Wednesday.

The 297-foot (90.6 meter) MS Caledonian Sky crashed into the reefs at Raja Ampat on March 4. Raja Ampat is frequently included on lists of the the world's most beautiful coral reefs and is often described as an "untouched" beach paradise.
"The destruction of Raja Ampat coral reefs, which were developed by nature for hundreds of years, was done in less than one day by Caledonian Sky and its captain," Djoko Hartoyo, of the Information and Law Bureau of the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs, said in a statement. "It is simply impossible to restore that part of Raja Ampat. Fish that were normally seen in that particular area were all gone."
    Nearly 140,000 square feet (more than 13,000 square meters) of reef were destroyed, Ketut Putra, the vice president of Conservation International Indonesia, told CNN. The ship crashed into one of the best diving areas, he said.
    Noble Caledonia, the cruise company that operates the vessel, apologized for the incident. It said in a statement that the ship went aground, but did not give a reason why.
    Read More
    "We are working with local experts to understand how we can assist with the regeneration of the reef. We value our relationships around the world with local people and we are sorry to have impacted the local community," the statement said.
    The company said it will establish a fund to help the local economy and help pay for repairs.
    The MS Caledonian Sky ran into the coral reefs of Raja Ampat on March 4.
    The MS Caledonian Sky ran into the coral reefs of Raja Ampat on March 4.
    But residents are outraged.
    "The damage done to the reef is not only a disaster from an environmental point of view, but also due to the fact that the livelihoods of local communities depend upon healthy reefs," Doug Meikle, who runs a website supporting the work of the local Papuan community's tourist accommodation association, told CNN in an email. "It's quite remarkable that the ship was so close."
    2016: The incredible coral reefs of Indonesia&#39;s Raja Ampat
    Photos: 2016: Raja Ampat, Asia's best dive site
    Imperious squadrons of barracuda are a common sight over Raja Ampat&#39;s reefs, schooling and circling in the blue.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: 2016: Raja Ampat, Asia's best dive site
    Raja AmpatImperious squadrons of barracuda are a common sight over Raja Ampat's reefs, schooling and circling in the blue.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Sea fans, soft corals and feather stars cluster together in a colorful riot. The sheer abundance and pristine state of Raja&#39;s coral reefs are what attract so many divers to make the long journey there. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: 2016: Raja Ampat, Asia's best dive site
    Worth the journeySea fans, soft corals and feather stars cluster together in a colorful riot. The sheer abundance and pristine state of Raja's coral reefs are what attract so many divers to make the long journey there.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Given the right conditions, coral will encrust almost any surface. This huge rocky overhang is coated in a blanket of soft corals both above and beneath.
    Photos: 2016: Raja Ampat, Asia's best dive site
    Coral formationsGiven the right conditions, coral will encrust almost any surface. This huge rocky overhang is coated in a blanket of soft corals both above and beneath.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    This spectacular church-like underwater window of light is one of the famed &quot;Windows of Boo Island.&quot; The endless movement of Indonesia&#39;s waters continually shapes the limestone rocks that make up many of the country&#39;s islands, sometimes to amazing effect.
    Photos: 2016: Raja Ampat, Asia's best dive site
    Windows of Boo IslandThis spectacular church-like underwater window of light is one of the famed "Windows of Boo Island." The endless movement of Indonesia's waters continually shapes the limestone rocks that make up many of the country's islands, sometimes to amazing effect.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    A hundreds-strong school of batfish hangs effortlessly in the blue. These big-eyed fish are probably the most laid back inhabitants of Indonesia&#39;s seas, rarely bothered by divers and their bubbles.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: 2016: Raja Ampat, Asia's best dive site
    BatfishA hundreds-strong school of batfish hangs effortlessly in the blue. These big-eyed fish are probably the most laid back inhabitants of Indonesia's seas, rarely bothered by divers and their bubbles.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Frequently spotted on Raja&#39;s reefs, turtles are endlessly fascinating to watch, whether propelling their seemingly ungainly bodies gracefully through the water or languidly nosing through corals for their next meal. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: 2016: Raja Ampat, Asia's best dive site
    Sea turtlesFrequently spotted on Raja's reefs, turtles are endlessly fascinating to watch, whether propelling their seemingly ungainly bodies gracefully through the water or languidly nosing through corals for their next meal.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Fish love to gather around these giant mushroom-like coral bommies, which also provide shelter for the big barrel sponges that grow around their base.
    Photos: 2016: Raja Ampat, Asia's best dive site
    Coral bommiesFish love to gather around these giant mushroom-like coral bommies, which also provide shelter for the big barrel sponges that grow around their base.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Each outcrop of rock provides a place for coral to gather and grow, with numerous species all vying for space and managing to coexist together.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: 2016: Raja Ampat, Asia's best dive site
    CoexistingEach outcrop of rock provides a place for coral to gather and grow, with numerous species all vying for space and managing to coexist together.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    While it may resemble a crashed UFO, this gravity defying hard coral -- about two meters in diameter -- is the result of years of uninterrupted growth.
    Photos: 2016: Raja Ampat, Asia's best dive site
    Sunken UFO? While it may resemble a crashed UFO, this gravity defying hard coral -- about two meters in diameter -- is the result of years of uninterrupted growth.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Even in the darker corners of Raja Ampat the corals manage to thrive.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: 2016: Raja Ampat, Asia's best dive site
    Colorful coralEven in the darker corners of Raja Ampat the corals manage to thrive.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Chris-Mitchell-Raja-Ampat-Coral-Reefs-CNN-1Chris-Mitchell-Raja-Ampat-Coral-Reefs-CNN-3Chris-Mitchell-Raja-Ampat-Coral-Reefs-CNN-2Chris-Mitchell-Raja-Ampat-Coral-Reefs-CNN-4Chris-Mitchell-Raja-Ampat-Coral-Reefs-CNN-5Chris-Mitchell-Raja-Ampat-Coral-Reefs-CNN-6Chris-Mitchell-Raja-Ampat-Coral-Reefs-CNN-7Chris-Mitchell-Raja-Ampat-Coral-Reefs-CNN-8Chris-Mitchell-Raja-Ampat-Coral-Reefs-CNN-9Chris-Mitchell-Raja-Ampat-Coral-Reefs-CNN-10
    Ruben Sauyai, who owns the nearby Koranu Fyak Bungalows and is the president of the professional divers association in Raja Ampat told CNN he was about 200 feet away with some divers when the incident happened.
    "You could hear it crush the reef," he said.
    Meikle believes there's a strong case to ban ships like this from the area.
    "Quite apart from the risk of accidents, just anchoring such ships does incredible damage to reefs."

    Underwater footage shows the aftermath of the crash

    Criminal charges coming?

    Though insurance could pay for some of the environmental damage, Indonesian authorities said they believe the captain committed a crime and could face prison time if convicted.
    "Insurance company may be willing to pay the environmental damage, but it does not absolve criminal side of the case," authorities said.
    The company described the master on duty at the time of the crash as "one of the world's leading expedition captains" and said he had many years of experience.

    A symptom of a larger problem

    The crash could affect the local tourism industry and the economy.
    Putra told CNN the damaged reef won't attract as many tourists, and the number of fish in the area will be reduced because of their damaged habitat.
    "I'm actually worried," he said.
    Australia&#39;s Great Barrier Reef suffers worst ever coral bleaching
    Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst ever coral bleaching
    Cruise ships themselves are a source of dangerous pollutants that threat coral reefs -- especially in Southeast Asia, according to the industry website Marine Insight.
    The ships "are often found flushing their enormous amount of sewage and food waste and oily bilge water as a suspension of insoluble particles, into the ocean."
    A 2016 study in the journal Nature found that the shipping industry also produced a significant amount of carbon dioxide in Asia.
    But coral reefs from around the globe remain under threat from environmental problems as well.
    The Great Barrier Reef suffered its most devastating die-off on record last year, according to a report from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies.
    The report linked the rise in destructive bleaching events to warmer water temperatures.

    CNN's Steve George contributed to this report