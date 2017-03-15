Story highlights Raja Ampat is one of the world's most beautiful diving spots

"It is simply impossible to restore that part of Raja Ampat," government says

(CNN) The captain of a cruise ship could be charged after his boat rammed into a pristine coral reef, Indonesian authorities said Wednesday.

The 297-foot (90.6 meter) MS Caledonian Sky crashed into the reefs at Raja Ampat on March 4. Raja Ampat is frequently included on lists of the the world's most beautiful coral reefs and is often described as an "untouched" beach paradise.

"The destruction of Raja Ampat coral reefs, which were developed by nature for hundreds of years, was done in less than one day by Caledonian Sky and its captain," Djoko Hartoyo, of the Information and Law Bureau of the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs, said in a statement. "It is simply impossible to restore that part of Raja Ampat. Fish that were normally seen in that particular area were all gone."

Nearly 140,000 square feet (more than 13,000 square meters) of reef were destroyed, Ketut Putra, the vice president of Conservation International Indonesia, told CNN. The ship crashed into one of the best diving areas, he said.

Noble Caledonia, the cruise company that operates the vessel, apologized for the incident. It said in a statement that the ship went aground, but did not give a reason why.

