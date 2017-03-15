Child's DNA used to identify Kim Jong Nam's body, police say

Story highlights Kim Jong Nam was identified publicly last week after Malaysia received DNA sample

South Korea and Malaysia accuse North Korea of killing Kim; Pyongyang denies it

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) The body of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slain last month, was identified using a DNA sample from one of his children, Malaysian authorities said Wednesday.

Kim Jong Nam was killed February 13 in what Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has called an assassination attempt. Kim was at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on his way to Macau when two women wiped his face with the highly lethal VX nerve agent, killing him in 20 minutes, Malaysian police said.

He declined to elaborate on how the DNA sample was obtained.

