Story highlights Woman found dead in Indian state of Goa

Police investigating whether she was sexually assaulted

New Delhi (CNN) Indian police have opened a murder investigation after a British-Irish tourist was found dead in the southern coastal state of Goa.

The 28-year-old woman's naked body was found in fields near Deobagh Beach in Canacona, a district popular with tourists, according to police inspector Fiolmeno Costa.

The body was discovered in a pool of blood with severe head injuries, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sammy Tavares. The case is being investigated as a murder, Tavares added.

One person has been arrested in connection with her death and police are investigating whether she was sexually assaulted, authorities said.

The suspect had marks on his face "which could have been made by the victim while trying to fight back," Police Superintendent Kartik Kasyap told CNN. The results of a post-mortem have yet to be released.

