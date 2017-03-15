Robert Kelly on live TV fail: 'Real life sort of punched through the fake cover'

Story highlights Robert Kelly says he usually locks the door during these interviews

(CNN) By now, you're probably familiar with the video of the professor's super-important BBC interview that was hilariously gatecrashed by not one, but two of his young children.

Since Friday, it's littered Facebook feeds across the globe and garnered media coverage from as far as Nigeria and Uruguay.

On Wednesday, the hapless dad and his family were on live TV once again in a press conference from Busan, where they live, south of the South Korean capital Seoul.

Professor Robert Kelly, with his wife Kim Jung-A and two kids, gamely fielded questions on everything from whether the gaffe was staged to whether they plan to make money from it. (The answer to both is definitely not.)

Robert Kelly with his wife Kim Jung-A, daughter Marion and son James attend a press conference in Busan on March 15.

Kelly said he thought the clip had resonated because it was something many working parents could relate to.

