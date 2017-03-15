Story highlights Australian aid worker kidnapped late last year freed, Australian authorities say

The woman was seized in November as she traveled by car with her driver

(CNN) An Australian aid worker kidnapped in the Afghan capital of Kabul last November has been released, the Australian government has confirmed to CNN.

"An Australian woman kidnapped in Afghanistan has been released. We thank the authorities in Afghanistan for their support and assistance," a spokesman for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement.

"The Australian Government has provided ongoing consular support. Her family welcomes her safe return and asks that the media respect their privacy at this time."

The woman was seized in Kabul's Qala-e-Fatullah area by unknown gunmen in November as she was traveling by car with her driver, Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for Kabul's police chief said at the time.

The woman, who is an Australian citizen of Pakistani descent, worked for the Agency Coordinating Body for Afghan Relief (ACBAR,) which describes itself as an Afghan independent body bringing together more than 150 national and international NGOs operating in the country.

