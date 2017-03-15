Story highlights Mass grave could be the largest in Mexico, state attorney general says

Government sent federal police to help fight crime in Veracruz

(CNN) A mass grave containing more than 250 human skulls was uncovered in central Mexico, most likely the victims of drug cartels over the years, authorities said.

The mass grave found in Veracruz state could be the largest in Mexico, state attorney general Jorge Winckler told CNN affiliate Televisa.

The remains appear to be victims of organized crime violence killed in recent years, he said.

"Once they are done opening the graves in this state, it will be the largest grave in Mexico and possibly one of the largest graves in the world," Winckler told the affiliate.

Drug cartels' victims

