This photographer wants to show Rwanda is about 'more than the genocide'

Kigali (CNN) For photographer Jacques Nkinzagbo, photography is about more than images. It's about telling a story and for Nkinzabgo the story of modern day Rwanda is one he is determined to tell.

"When I started to document my country I was very tired of people come and just talk about the genocide," he told CNN. "Or all people know about my country is the genocide."

"I want to show the beauty of people, I want to show the happiness of people."

Nkinzagbo, a self taught photographer documents daily life in Kigali, capturing street scenes, people and everything in between.

"I always tell people, if you want to see the life of people in the country, just go out on the streets," he said. "I always want to hear something from people. And get their experience. And tell their stories and people can learn from them."

