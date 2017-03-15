Death toll rises in Ethiopian trash dump landslide

Story highlights Many people lived in makeshift houses on top of the landfill

The government had been trying to resettle people living in the area

(CNN) The death toll has risen to 113, after several days of searching turned up more bodies following a weekend landslide at a massive landfill outside Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

Communications Minister Negeri Lencho told CNN Wednesday the bodies of 38 males and 75 females had been recovered, many of them children.

"This is the result of the search because this is a vast area. It is also deep. The amount (that) collapsed, it is deep, it takes time," the minister said, explaining the sharp increase in the death toll.

Police officers secure the scene after the landslide at the landfill, as excavators aid rescue efforts on the outskirts of Addis Ababa on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

At least 60 people were counted dead shortly after the mounds of decaying trash and debris gave way late Saturday. Many people lived in makeshift houses on top of the garbage.

"There is no explanation for this accident except naturally the pile of this trash may have been shaken. The investigation ... is still going on," Lencho said.

Excavators move mounds of trash Sunday as rescuers look for any possible survivors after the landslide.

