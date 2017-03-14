Late winter snowstorm hits northeast US
Paul Hammer of Ledgecrest Greenhouses in Mansfield, Connecticut, changes the numbers of days remaining until spring on a sign in front of his nursery on Tuesday, March 14.
A person crosses the street on Tuesday, March 14, during a snowstorm in Times Square in New York. A Nor'easter is dumping snow and pushing winds up the US East Coast -- the beginnings of a monster storm that has placed about 18 million people under a blizzard warning.
Traffic lights and street signs sway Tuesday in heavy winds along Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, New Jersey.
Workers clear snow Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A motorist winds through a normally busy intersection Tuesday at Saw Mill River and Cross County parkways in Yonkers, New York.
Terminal C at Logan International Airport in Boston is nearly empty Tuesday as the snowstorm begins to enter the area.
A man crosses South Broad Street on Tuesday in view of City Hall in Philadelphia.
New York Waterway ferries depart the Newport Terminal in Jersey City, New Jersey, on as a snowstorm Tuesday targets the region.
Ice sticks to a windshield wiper that had been propped up overnight into Tuesday in advance of the storm in Baltimore.
The "Fearless Girl" statue faces Wall Street's charging bull sculpture Tuesday in New York in the snow.
A man looks at a train information board indicating cancellations on Tuesday at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.
A National Park Service employee shovels snow off the sidewalk Tuesday at the White House.