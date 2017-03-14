Breaking News

Late winter snowstorm hits northeast US

Updated 10:55 AM ET, Tue March 14, 2017

A person crosses the street on Tuesday, March 14, during a snowstorm in Times Square in New York. A Nor&#39;easter is dumping snow and pushing winds up the US East Coast -- the beginnings of a monster storm that has placed about 18 million people under a blizzard warning.
A person crosses the street on Tuesday, March 14, during a snowstorm in Times Square in New York. A Nor'easter is dumping snow and pushing winds up the US East Coast -- the beginnings of a monster storm that has placed about 18 million people under a blizzard warning.
Workers clear snow Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Workers clear snow Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Terminal C at Logan International Airport in Boston is nearly empty Tuesday as the snowstorm begins to enter the area.
Terminal C at Logan International Airport in Boston is nearly empty Tuesday as the snowstorm begins to enter the area.
New York Waterway ferries depart the Newport Terminal in Jersey City, New Jersey, on as a snowstorm Tuesday targets the region.
New York Waterway ferries depart the Newport Terminal in Jersey City, New Jersey, on as a snowstorm Tuesday targets the region.
The &quot;Fearless Girl&quot; statue faces Wall Street&#39;s charging bull sculpture Tuesday in New York in the snow.
The "Fearless Girl" statue faces Wall Street's charging bull sculpture Tuesday in New York in the snow.
A National Park Service employee shovels snow off the sidewalk Tuesday at the White House.
A National Park Service employee shovels snow off the sidewalk Tuesday at the White House.
A Nor'easter is dumping snow and pushing winds up the US East Coast -- a monster storm that has placed about 18 million people under a blizzard warning.