Was the blizzard a bust? It's debatable

(CNN) Your feelings about this week's snowstorm most likely depend on where you live. If you live in New York and your sled is stuck in the mud, you may never believe a meteorologist's forecast again.

But if you live Damascus, Pennsylvania, you probably aren't reading this -- because you're still shoveling 30 inches of the white stuff off your driveway.

This "busted weather forecast" is a very similar to the one for Atlanta earlier this year -- when meteorologists predicted large amounts of snow in the city and all of it fell in the northern suburbs.

During this week's storm, higher amounts of snow forecast for major cities like New York, Boston and Washington haven't arrived. This doesn't mean the storm itself is a bust, but rather that the pinpoint forecast for Central Park is a bust.

Within 25 miles of the city, places in New Jersey picked up more than a foot of snow as the rain-snow line developed along the I-95 corridor instead of hugging the coast like most models had predicted.

