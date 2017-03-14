(CNN) Math enthusiasts know all about it, and the rest of the population is probably hoping for cherry pie.

A few more tidbits about pi and Pi Day:

-- Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. It's not equal to the ratio of any two whole numbers, so an approximation -- 22/7 -- is used in many calculations.

-- Pi is essential in architecture and construction and was used frequently by early astronomers.

-- Pi has been known for about 4,000 years, but it started to be called by the Greek letter only in the 1700s.

-- There are no occurrences of the sequence 123456 in the first million digits of pi .

-- The true "randomness" of pi's digits -- 3.14 and so on -- has never been proven.

-- Pi Day started 28 years ago at San Francisco's Exploratorium. Physicist Larry Shaw, who worked in the electronics group at the museum, started celebrating pi on March 14, 1988, primarily with museum staffers. The tradition has grown to embrace math enthusiasts from all walks of life.

-- March 14 also happens to be Albert Einstein's birthday.