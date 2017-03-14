Story highlights Heavy, fast-accumulating snowfall expected throughout the Northeast

Snow falling in places including Washington, Baltimore and New York

(CNN) A Nor'easter is dumping snow and pushing winds up the US East Coast -- the beginnings of a monster storm that has placed about 18 million people under a blizzard warning.

So far, nearly 7,700 US flights have been canceled through Wednesday and thousands of schools have closed. Winter storm warnings and watchesnapshs have been hoisted over a region stretching from Ohio and West Virginia into Maine.

Local and state authorities warned residents to be prepared and to avoid unnecessary travel as winds in some coastal areas could hit 50 mph to 60 mph, reducing visibility to zero.

A blizzard warning -- cautioning that high winds will combine with snow for poor visibility -- was in effect Tuesday morning for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, upstate New York and the six New England states.

Weather models Tuesday morning showed that the heaviest snow, perhaps more than 2 feet, could hit northeastern Pennsylvania, New York's Hudson Valley and parts of Vermont and New Hampshire.