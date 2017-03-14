This is what the Northeast snowstorm looks like right now

(CNN) A major snowstorm is hitting the northeast and mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. This is what it looks like across some of the impacted cities:

New York City

Snow began falling in New York City overnight Tuesday and continued piling up through the morning.

Normally, you get a gorgeous view of NYC across the Hudson here. But snowfall is blocking the view. #palisadespkwy #NewJersey #stella pic.twitter.com/IiK1aBss5y — Sonia Moghe (@soniamoghe) March 14, 2017

A winter weather emergency declared by the city's Mayor Bill DeBlasio went into effect Tuesday at midnight, but some still braved the weather.

Snow in New York City.

New York City is under a blizzard warning until midnight Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected.