This is what the Northeast snowstorm looks like right now

(CNN)A major snowstorm is hitting the northeast and mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. This is what it looks like across some of the impacted cities:
New York City
Snow began falling in New York City overnight Tuesday and continued piling up through the morning.
A winter weather emergency declared by the city's Mayor Bill DeBlasio went into effect Tuesday at midnight, but some still braved the weather.
The National Weather Service downgraded New York City from a blizzard warning to a winter weather warning on Tuesday morning. Still, blizzard warnings remain in effect for 18 million people.
New Jersey
Here's the flurry CNN producer Sonia Moghe saw during her ride this morning.
Parts of New Jersey are also under a blizzard warning until midnight. The snow mixed with ice and rain to create slushy roads.
Philadelphia
In Philadelphia, officials estimated that the snow was falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour and warned that the snow is reducing visibility.
CNN's Lawrence Crook III said that the wind combined with sleet at Spruce Street Harbor Park felt like "tiny bullets" hitting his face.
Philadelphia is under a winter storm warning until Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Boston area
Massachusetts could expect to see "a wall of snow" to come between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Tuesday, according to NWS Boston.
Hours before that peak time, snow appeared light as the first few flakes descended in Fitchburg, located about 50 miles west of Boston.
CNN affiliate in Boston WHDH captured the snow fall there.
Boston is under a winter storm warning until Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Washington DC
In DC, streets turned slippery and slushy, but snow was relatively contained.
Washington is under a winter storm warning until Tuesday, 2 p.m.
Baltimore
Baltimore is also feeling the chill with a mix of snow and rain.
CNN affiliate WJZ's Ron Matz tweeted a wet road with sleet and freezing rain.
Baltimore is under a winter storm warning until Tuesday, 2 p.m.
Hartford
The entire state of Connecticut went into a statewide travel ban beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday which is expected to remain in effect until further notice.
Hartford is under a blizzard warning until Tuesday, 8 p.m.