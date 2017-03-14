(CNN) A major snowstorm is hitting the northeast portion of the United States. This is what it looks like across some of the impacted cities:

New York City

Snow began lightly dusting New York City early Tuesday and fell harder into the morning, as captured by CNN producer John Griffin.

A winter weather emergency declared by the city's Mayor Bill DeBlasio went into effect Tuesday at midnight.

New York City is under a blizzard warning until midnight Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.