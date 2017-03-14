Deadly cobra on the loose in central Florida

Story highlights The 2-foot-long snake is extremely poisonous

Suphan cobras avoid people, so the likelihood anyone will be bitten is very low, expert says

(CNN) The search continues for a deadly cobra that escaped from an enclosure at the home of its owner in Ocala, said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The owner called the commission late Monday to let officials know that his 2-foot-long suphan cobra had escaped.

An FWC investigator, Ocala police and Marion County Fire Rescue couldn't find the reptile, the commission said Tuesday. Authorities then alerted nearby residents.

The snake's owner has been licensed to have the cobra since May 2016, said Robert Klepper, spokesman for the law enforcement division of the FWC. He also owns a Gaboon viper and an African bush viper, Klepper said.

The FWC requires the rooms where venomous reptiles are kept to be escape-proof. Investigators will be looking into whether the owner violated any regulations.

