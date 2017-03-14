Library named after Charleston shooting victim is vandalized with slurs

Story highlights The profanity targeted black women, whites, the police and the government

(CNN) Someone has been spray-painting profanity and racial slurs on buildings in Charleston -- including a library named after a woman that Dylan Roof killed during his attack on a black church.

When staffers showed up to work at the Cynthia Hurd Library on Monday morning, they found racial slurs painted on the building and the walkway of the library.

The profanity targeted black women, whites, the police and the government.

"I don't understand it," Charlie Stricklin, a library regular, told CNN affiliate WCSC . "With all the problems going on in the world... You don't need to do this. This is just not necessary."

Two other nearby buildings — a home and an aquatic center — were also defaced over the weekend, police said.

