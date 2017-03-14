Winter storm live blog: Fierce winds, snow pummel the Northeast

(CNN)A mammoth late-winter storm is pounding the Northeast with snow and threatening to hurl blizzard conditions at 18 million people.
Thousands of flights have been canceled. Thousands of schools closed for the day. And governors issued states of emergency and travel bans.
- A blizzard warning for New York City has just been canceled, but 18 million people in the Northeast are still under blizzard warnings.
- The heaviest snow is expected to hit by 9 a.m. ET and could turn into sleet later, according to the CNN Weather Center.
- Parts of Massachusetts could get 24 inches or more of snow, along with powerful winds, Gov. Charlie Baker said.