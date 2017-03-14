Breaking News

What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos

Updated 4:03 AM ET, Tue March 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Louisville forward Anas Mahmoud has his shot blocked during an ACC Tournament game against Duke on Thursday, March 9.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Louisville forward Anas Mahmoud has his shot blocked during an ACC Tournament game against Duke on Thursday, March 9.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
Barcelona players celebrate after pulling off the greatest comeback in Champions League history on Wednesday, March 8. Few gave the Spanish club hope of advancing past Paris Saint-Germain after it lost the first leg 4-0 in France. But two stoppage-time goals &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/08/football/barcelona-paris-saint-germain-champions-league/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;capped off a 6-1 victory&lt;/a&gt; in the second leg, clinching Barca&#39;s spot in the quarterfinals.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Barcelona players celebrate after pulling off the greatest comeback in Champions League history on Wednesday, March 8. Few gave the Spanish club hope of advancing past Paris Saint-Germain after it lost the first leg 4-0 in France. But two stoppage-time goals capped off a 6-1 victory in the second leg, clinching Barca's spot in the quarterfinals.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
Mohammed Anis crashes in the sand Saturday, March 11, during the Dubai International Baja.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Mohammed Anis crashes in the sand Saturday, March 11, during the Dubai International Baja.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
Sumire Kikuchi, a short-track speedskater from Japan, falls during a 1,500-meter race at the World Championships on Saturday, March 11.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Sumire Kikuchi, a short-track speedskater from Japan, falls during a 1,500-meter race at the World Championships on Saturday, March 11.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
Former football star Tim Tebow, who is now a minor-league baseball player, poses with a fan before a spring-training game in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Wednesday, March 8.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Former football star Tim Tebow, who is now a minor-league baseball player, poses with a fan before a spring-training game in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Wednesday, March 8.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
Australia&#39;s water polo team warms up for an exhibition match at Sydney&#39;s Bondi Beach on Thursday, March 9.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Australia's water polo team warms up for an exhibition match at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Thursday, March 9.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
Denver center Mason Plumlee is fouled during an NBA game against Boston on Friday, March 10.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Denver center Mason Plumlee is fouled during an NBA game against Boston on Friday, March 10.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
Rafael Nadal plays a backhand volley during a second-round match at the BNP Paribas Open, a tournament in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday, March 12. Nadal defeated Guido Pella in straight sets.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Rafael Nadal plays a backhand volley during a second-round match at the BNP Paribas Open, a tournament in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday, March 12. Nadal defeated Guido Pella in straight sets.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Belle Vernon&#39;s Tyler Seliga, right, wrestles Garden Spot&#39;s Connor Finkey during a high school match in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, March 9.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Belle Vernon's Tyler Seliga, right, wrestles Garden Spot's Connor Finkey during a high school match in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, March 9.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the slalom at the World Cup event in Squaw Valley, California, on Saturday, March 11. Shiffrin won and clinched her fourth slalom title in five seasons.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the slalom at the World Cup event in Squaw Valley, California, on Saturday, March 11. Shiffrin won and clinched her fourth slalom title in five seasons.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
Nelson Cruz is congratulated by his Dominican teammates after he hit a three-run home run against the United States on Saturday, March 11. Both teams advanced to the next round of the World Baseball Classic.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Nelson Cruz is congratulated by his Dominican teammates after he hit a three-run home run against the United States on Saturday, March 11. Both teams advanced to the next round of the World Baseball Classic.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
New Zealand&#39;s DJ Forbes grabs England&#39;s Daniel Bibby but fails to keep Bibby from scoring a try during a Sevens World Series match in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, March 12. England &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/13/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-vancouver-england-south-africa/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won the tournament&lt;/a&gt; later in the day, defeating South Africa in the final.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
New Zealand's DJ Forbes grabs England's Daniel Bibby but fails to keep Bibby from scoring a try during a Sevens World Series match in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, March 12. England won the tournament later in the day, defeating South Africa in the final.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
Princeton&#39;s basketball team celebrates after winning its Ivy League semifinal against Harvard on Saturday, March 11.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Princeton's basketball team celebrates after winning its Ivy League semifinal against Harvard on Saturday, March 11.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
Russell Henley hits out of a sand trap during the first round of the Valspar Championship, a PGA Tour event in Palm Harbor, Florida, on Thursday, March 9.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Russell Henley hits out of a sand trap during the first round of the Valspar Championship, a PGA Tour event in Palm Harbor, Florida, on Thursday, March 9.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm holds his 2-year-old son, Cass, while cutting down the nets at the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday, March 11. Iowa State defeated West Virginia 80-74 in the final.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm holds his 2-year-old son, Cass, while cutting down the nets at the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday, March 11. Iowa State defeated West Virginia 80-74 in the final.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
South Korea&#39;s Dae-ho Lee is hit by a pitch during a home game against Chinese Taipei on Thursday, March 9. South Korea won 11-8, its only victory in this year&#39;s World Baseball Classic.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
South Korea's Dae-ho Lee is hit by a pitch during a home game against Chinese Taipei on Thursday, March 9. South Korea won 11-8, its only victory in this year's World Baseball Classic.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Atlanta United&#39;s Hector Villalba is tackled by Minnesota United&#39;s Jermaine Taylor during a Major League Soccer match Sunday, March 12. Atlanta won 6-1, ruining Minnesota&#39;s first home match since joining MLS. It was 20 degrees at kickoff, tying the coldest match in league history.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Atlanta United's Hector Villalba is tackled by Minnesota United's Jermaine Taylor during a Major League Soccer match Sunday, March 12. Atlanta won 6-1, ruining Minnesota's first home match since joining MLS. It was 20 degrees at kickoff, tying the coldest match in league history.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
Conor Loftus punches Youness Baati during a World Series of Boxing event in London on Wednesday, March 8. Loftus and the British Lionhearts won all five of their bouts against the Morocco Atlas Lions.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Conor Loftus punches Youness Baati during a World Series of Boxing event in London on Wednesday, March 8. Loftus and the British Lionhearts won all five of their bouts against the Morocco Atlas Lions.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch bleeds from the forehead after getting in a post-race scrum with Joey Logano and Logano&#39;s crew on Sunday, March 12. Busch attacked Logano following the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was upset with being spun out during the race. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch bleeds from the forehead after getting in a post-race scrum with Joey Logano and Logano's crew on Sunday, March 12. Busch attacked Logano following the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was upset with being spun out during the race.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin reacts to a call during an SEC Tournament game against Alabama on Friday, March 10.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin reacts to a call during an SEC Tournament game against Alabama on Friday, March 10.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
England&#39;s Anthony Watson catches the ball during a Six Nations match in London on Saturday, March 11. England smashed Scotland 61-21&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/11/sport/six-nations-england-scotland-new-zealand-world-record/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; to retain its Six Nations title&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
England's Anthony Watson catches the ball during a Six Nations match in London on Saturday, March 11. England smashed Scotland 61-21 to retain its Six Nations title.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Michigan forward D.J. Wilson dunks the ball during a Big Ten tournament game against Illinois on Thursday, March 9. The Wolverines had to play in their practice jerseys because &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2017/03/08/university-michigan-basketball-plane-crash/98914844/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;of a plane crash&lt;/a&gt; one day earlier. No one was hurt when the team plane skidded off the runway after an aborted takeoff, but the uniforms had to be left on the plane while authorities investigated the scene. Michigan went on to win four games in four days, defeating Wisconsin in the tournament final.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Michigan forward D.J. Wilson dunks the ball during a Big Ten tournament game against Illinois on Thursday, March 9. The Wolverines had to play in their practice jerseys because of a plane crash one day earlier. No one was hurt when the team plane skidded off the runway after an aborted takeoff, but the uniforms had to be left on the plane while authorities investigated the scene. Michigan went on to win four games in four days, defeating Wisconsin in the tournament final.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
Winnipeg&#39;s Andrew Copp is checked by San Jose&#39;s Marcus Sorensen during an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Monday, March 6.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Winnipeg's Andrew Copp is checked by San Jose's Marcus Sorensen during an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Monday, March 6.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
Toronto&#39;s Jon Berti slides safely under Detroit catcher Alex Avila during a spring-training game in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday, March 10.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Toronto's Jon Berti slides safely under Detroit catcher Alex Avila during a spring-training game in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday, March 10.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
Catrine Lavallee, a freestyle skier from Canada, soars through the air during the World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, on Friday, March 10. She finished seventh in the aerials. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/06/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0307/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 34 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Catrine Lavallee, a freestyle skier from Canada, soars through the air during the World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, on Friday, March 10. She finished seventh in the aerials. See 34 amazing sports photos from last week
Hide Caption
25 of 25
01 what a shot 0314 RESTRICTED02 what a shot 0314 03 what a shot 031404 what a shot 031405 what a shot 0314 RESTRICTED06 what a shot 0314 RESTRICTED07 what a shot 0314 RESTRICTED08 what a shot 031409 what a shot 031410 what a shot 031411 what a shot 031412 what a shot 031413 what a shot 0314 RESTRICTED14 what a shot 0314 RESTRICTED15 what a shot 031416 what a shot 031417 what a shot 0314 RESTRICTED18 what a shot 031419 what a shot 0314 RESTRICTED20 what a shot 0314 RESTRICTED21 what a shot 031422 what a shot 031423 what a shot 031424 what a shot 0314 RESTRICTED25 what a shot 0314
Take a look at 25 amazing sports photos from March 7 through March 13.