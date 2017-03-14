Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Louisville forward Anas Mahmoud has his shot blocked during an ACC Tournament game against Duke on Thursday, March 9. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Barcelona players celebrate after pulling off the greatest comeback in Champions League history on Wednesday, March 8. Few gave the Spanish club hope of advancing past Paris Saint-Germain after it lost the first leg 4-0 in France. But two stoppage-time goals capped off a 6-1 victory in the second leg, clinching Barca's spot in the quarterfinals.

Mohammed Anis crashes in the sand Saturday, March 11, during the Dubai International Baja.

Sumire Kikuchi, a short-track speedskater from Japan, falls during a 1,500-meter race at the World Championships on Saturday, March 11.

Former football star Tim Tebow, who is now a minor-league baseball player, poses with a fan before a spring-training game in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Wednesday, March 8.

Australia's water polo team warms up for an exhibition match at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Thursday, March 9.

Denver center Mason Plumlee is fouled during an NBA game against Boston on Friday, March 10.

Rafael Nadal plays a backhand volley during a second-round match at the BNP Paribas Open, a tournament in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday, March 12. Nadal defeated Guido Pella in straight sets.

Belle Vernon's Tyler Seliga, right, wrestles Garden Spot's Connor Finkey during a high school match in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, March 9.

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the slalom at the World Cup event in Squaw Valley, California, on Saturday, March 11. Shiffrin won and clinched her fourth slalom title in five seasons.

Nelson Cruz is congratulated by his Dominican teammates after he hit a three-run home run against the United States on Saturday, March 11. Both teams advanced to the next round of the World Baseball Classic.

New Zealand's DJ Forbes grabs England's Daniel Bibby but fails to keep Bibby from scoring a try during a Sevens World Series match in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, March 12. England won the tournament later in the day, defeating South Africa in the final.

Princeton's basketball team celebrates after winning its Ivy League semifinal against Harvard on Saturday, March 11.

Russell Henley hits out of a sand trap during the first round of the Valspar Championship, a PGA Tour event in Palm Harbor, Florida, on Thursday, March 9.

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm holds his 2-year-old son, Cass, while cutting down the nets at the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday, March 11. Iowa State defeated West Virginia 80-74 in the final.

South Korea's Dae-ho Lee is hit by a pitch during a home game against Chinese Taipei on Thursday, March 9. South Korea won 11-8, its only victory in this year's World Baseball Classic.

Atlanta United's Hector Villalba is tackled by Minnesota United's Jermaine Taylor during a Major League Soccer match Sunday, March 12. Atlanta won 6-1, ruining Minnesota's first home match since joining MLS. It was 20 degrees at kickoff, tying the coldest match in league history.

Conor Loftus punches Youness Baati during a World Series of Boxing event in London on Wednesday, March 8. Loftus and the British Lionhearts won all five of their bouts against the Morocco Atlas Lions.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch bleeds from the forehead after getting in a post-race scrum with Joey Logano and Logano's crew on Sunday, March 12. Busch attacked Logano following the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was upset with being spun out during the race.

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin reacts to a call during an SEC Tournament game against Alabama on Friday, March 10.

England's Anthony Watson catches the ball during a Six Nations match in London on Saturday, March 11. England smashed Scotland 61-21 to retain its Six Nations title

Michigan forward D.J. Wilson dunks the ball during a Big Ten tournament game against Illinois on Thursday, March 9. The Wolverines had to play in their practice jerseys because of a plane crash one day earlier. No one was hurt when the team plane skidded off the runway after an aborted takeoff, but the uniforms had to be left on the plane while authorities investigated the scene. Michigan went on to win four games in four days, defeating Wisconsin in the tournament final.

Winnipeg's Andrew Copp is checked by San Jose's Marcus Sorensen during an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Monday, March 6.

Toronto's Jon Berti slides safely under Detroit catcher Alex Avila during a spring-training game in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday, March 10.

