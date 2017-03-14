Watch March's edition of Winning Post on CNN International on Mar 18: 1630; Mar 19: 0630, 2130; Mar 23: 0930, 1630; Mar 25: 0630, 2130; Mar 26: 1630.

(CNN) Deep in the heart of the United Arab Emirates, the ancient sport of camel racing is enjoying a resurgence.

In keeping with the region's rapid development from gulf outpost to economic hotspot, prize money for winning camels can now be upwards of $2 million.

One bull camel was reportedly sold recently for 35 million Dirham -- over $9.5 million.

"It's part of the tradition, it's part of the culture," accomplished endurance rider Hussain al Marzooqi tells CNN.

"There's a hardly a house you can find that doesn't have a camel owner in it."

Robotic jockeys are used to train young camels, while more developed camels train with professional riders.

