(CNN) Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Tuesday that FBI Director James Comey promised to tell him Wednesday whether the FBI is investigating ties between Russia and the campaign of President Donald Trump.

The Rhode Island Democrat said that Comey made the promise in a March 2 meeting with him and Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina.

According to Whitehouse, Comey assured them he would confirm if an investigation exists "and the scope of their Russia/Trump investigation because he had not been able to at that point say that there was one."

Whitehouse and Graham both asked the Justice Department last week to provide any evidence that would support Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. The two are leading one of three Congressional investigations into Russia's interference in the US elections.

The FBI has not responded to a CNN request for comment on whether Comey will respond by Wednesday.

