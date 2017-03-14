Democrats on Intelligence Committee see no evidence of Trump wiretapping claim

Story highlights Members of Congress are investigating a claim made by President Donald Trump on wiretapping

The President has not provided any evidence to support his claim

(CNN) Senate Democrats participating in the investigation into Russia's interference in the US election said Tuesday they doubt President Donald Trump has evidence he was wiretapped, but the issue could easily be settled.

"It can all be put to bed with one phone call," said Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, before heading into a hearing of the group Tuesday afternoon. "I have seen absolutely no evidence of President Trump's claim about President (Barack) Obama."

Warner said he expects the first public hearing from the Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia later this month. The Virginia Democrat said he wanted to hear from Roger Stone, a former Trump adviser whose contact with "Guccifer 2.0"-- the online persona who claims responsibility for hacking the Democratic National Committee -- also had Sen. John McCain wanting to question him.

"If we are investigating Russian interference, here is someone who has acknowledged that he has been in contact with the Russians," Warner said of Stone.

Stone has described his contact with Guccifer as limited to a "brief exchange with him on Twitter" and any suggestion otherwise, he told CNN, is "a fabrication."

Read More