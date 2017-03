White House: Trump paid $38 million in income tax in 2005

Washington (CNN) The White House said Tuesday President Donald Trump earned more than $150 million in income and paid $38 million in taxes even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction in response to questions about the coming publication of his 2005 return.

The $38 million was in addition to "paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes," a White House official said.

Journalist David Cay Johnston published the return information ahead of an appearance on MSNBC.

"You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago," the official said Tuesday.

JUST WATCHED Will Trump's taxes be subpoenaed in probe? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Will Trump's taxes be subpoenaed in probe? 02:06

Trump had promised during the presidential campaign to release his returns -- which every presidential nominee in modern times has made into a precedent -- after the conclusion of a routine audit, but the White House has not spelled out when exactly that would be. More recently, aides have suggested that since he won the election, he would not release his returns.

Read More