White House looks to woo Cruz on health care

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump phoned Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday to trade views on the White House-backed health care bill that the Texas conservative is increasingly criticizing.

The conversation, described as lengthy, is the latest outreach between two former Republican presidential rivals, according to Cruz spokesman Phil Novack. Cruz, who has a fraught personal history with the President, is expected to visit the White House later Tuesday to meet with senior administration aides.

"The way to get to 'yes' is to pass legislation that honors our promise to repeal Obamacare and that drives down costs," Cruz told reporters Tuesday. "My biggest concern with the House bill is that it does not drive down health insurance premiums."

