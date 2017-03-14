(CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer says President Trump is "extremely confident" that evidence exists to prove he was wiretapped by former President Barack Obama, but Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, the House minority whip, said Tuesday night on CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront" that the allegation is "untrue" and nothing more than "an alternative fact."

Hoyer said if there was proof, "They would have disclosed it to the Congress, but more importantly the American people and President Trump would have been happy to do that."

"The fact is I think his representation was untrue. It's an alternative fact. It's either made up in his own head and there's no evidence to corroborate that," he said. "So, he may be extremely confident, but we've seen him day after day after day be very confident that things were as they are not. He makes it up as he goes along."

The Trump administration has not yet released any evidence to back up the claim, and Monday asked for more time to comply with a House Intelligence Committee request to provide proof backing up the allegation. Hoyer said he doesn't buy the delay.

"It makes me think they don't have it and they're trying to figure out how to get out of a statement that the President made that is not true and they can't corroborate," he said.

