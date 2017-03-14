Story highlights The CBO estimated 24 million people would be uninsured by 2026 under the Republicans' plan

That's if the Republican proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare is implemented as written

Washington (CNN) The top Democrat on the Senate health committee is trying to keep a spotlight on Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's statement that nobody "will be worse off financially" under the Republicans' health care proposal.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state is sending a letter to the HHS secretary on Tuesday that goes after him on that promise, now that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says that millions more will go uninsured under the Republican proposal.

She is requesting that he provide information and data on what made him say that, arguing that the claim "suggests a fundamental misunderstanding of the US health care system and the needs of those who rely on the (Affordable Care Act) reforms for coverage."

Murray also says in the letter that Price's comment "echoes promises made by President Trump and Republicans that simply do not square with rigorous, independent, publicly available analysis."

Asked in an interview Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" whether anybody would be worse off financially, Price cited rising premiums and said "there are a lot of people that are worse off right now when they're paying for health care and they aren't getting the care that they need."

