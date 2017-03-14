Story highlights Republican leaders are struggling to unify conservative and moderate factions on health care

At issue, the GOP plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a k a Obamacare

(CNN) A devastating analysis from the Congressional Budget Office on the House GOP bill to repeal Obamacare has rattled moderates Republicans in the House, who are uneasy about the prospects of voting for a proposal that increasingly appears dead on arrival in the Senate.

Republican Rep. Leonard Lance, a moderate from New Jersey who Democrats believe will be vulnerable in 2018, told CNN that he believes the House GOP bill will fail in the Senate. As he eyes his own reelection campaign next year, Lance said he doesn't want to support a legislation that would be rejected by his Republican colleagues across the Capitol.

"I do not want to vote on a bill that has no chance of passing over in the Senate," Lance said. "The CBO score has modified the dynamics."

In light of the new CBO report, Lance said House leaders must make changes to their existing bill and only bring to the floor a version that can survive in the Senate.

Rep. Charlie Dent, a Pennsylvania Republican and member of the House's moderate Tuesday Group, signaled another concern among moderates: that conservatives in the GOP conference are exerting immense influence over President Donald Trump and potentially imperiling efforts to reform healthcare at all.

