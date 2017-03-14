OMB director: The CBO is 'terrible at counting coverage'

Story highlights The CBO's prediction is full of "bad assumptions," Mulvaney said

Mulvaney admitted that his own office doesn't have the ability to make accurate estimates either

(CNN) The Congressional Budget Office's prediction that millions of Americans would be uninsured under the Republican plan to replace Obamacare is an example of how the office is "terrible" at making such calculations, the director of the Office of Management and Budget told CNN on Tuesday.

"This is exactly what we thought the CBO would come forth with. They're terrible at counting coverage," Mick Mulvaney told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

"The CBO is assuming if you get Medicaid, once the mandate is gone, you will give up your free Medicaid and replace it with nothing. The CBO is full of errors -- not errors, they're just bad assumptions like that," he added. "That's the only way you can get to these bad numbers."

But after shooting down the CBO's estimate, the former Republican lawmaker admitted that his own office doesn't have the ability to make accurate estimates either.

"The Office of Management and Budget, which I know fairly well, we admit we don't know how to count coverage," Mulvaney said. "If there is a CBO report that has coverage in it, the only thing we would have been able to use as base data was the CBO, and we simply don't have the ability to do that."

