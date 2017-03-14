Story highlights Officials emphasize they could still find cases that warrant charges

A Marines task force will examine the culture that led to the posting of nude photos

(CNN) As the Marine Corps prepares to brief Congress Tuesday on the emerging scandal over websites containing photos of naked female Marines and other service members, defense officials are privately saying it may be very difficult to bring criminal military charges against those involved, even if they can be found.

Officials declined to speak on the record until the Marine Corps makes it initial findings public. But in internal Defense Department meetings, at least some of the discussion has centered on the difficulty of assembling enough investigative evidence for criminal charges.

However, officials emphasized that this is a very early assessment and it is possible that they could still find cases that warrant charges.

These officials said there are up to a dozen websites investigators are looking at.

In many of the photos being reviewed, the pictures might have been taken in consensual circumstances. In that case, criminal cyber activity charges would potentially center on whether the person being photographed had a right of absolute privacy.

