Pence calls Assange tweets about 'Pence takeover' of White House 'absurd' and 'offensive'

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that two tweets from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange claiming a possible "Pence takeover" of the White House were "absurd" and "frankly offensive."

"I would find all of that dialogue to be absurd and frankly offensive," Pence told radio host Laura Ingraham. "It is the greatest honor of my life to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with the 45th President of the United States. To see his leadership every day, to see the compassion that he has for the American people every day. I would dismiss that out of hand and tell you that I'm just, I'm so excited about the progress that we've been made strengthening this country, protecting this country, reviving this country's economy and all credit goes to President Donald Trump."

Assange wrote in a pair of tweets Tuesday that Hillary Clinton was pushing for a Pence takeover of the White House and claimed two intelligence officials were planning on such a takeover.

"Clinton stated privately this month that she is quietly pushing for a Pence takeover. She stated that Pence is predictable hence defeatable," Assange wrote.

"Two IC officials close to Pence stated privately this month that they are planning on a Pence takeover. Did not state if Pence agrees," he further added.