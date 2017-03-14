Justice to announce charges in Yahoo account hack

Story highlights The DOJ and San Francisco FBI office have both scheduled news conferences for tomorrow on undisclosed topics

Justice is expected to make the formal announcement of charges tomorrow against the hackers

Washington (CNN) The Department of Justice is set to make the formal announcement of charges tomorrow against hackers with ties to Russia investigators believe were behind a breach of information regarding hundreds of millions of Yahoo accounts, according to a law enforcement source.

The law enforcement source would not say if the breach was connected to the Russian government itself.

Hackers stole data that included names, email addresses and passwords -- but not financial information, according to Yahoo's announcement regarding the breaches. Sources familiar with the case say the indictment has been under seal.

The DOJ and San Francisco FBI office have both scheduled press conferences for tomorrow on undisclosed topics.

