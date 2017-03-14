Ivanka Trump brand will shut down jewelry line

Washington (CNN) While the rest of her products appear to be having an early-spring resurgence, Ivanka Trump's fine jewelry line has hit the skids.

A view of jewelry for sale at the 'Ivanka Trump Collection' shop in the lobby at Trump Tower, February 10, 2017 in New York City.

Ivanka Trump looks at her daughter Arabella as US President Donald Trump meets with parents and teachers at Saint Andrew Catholic School in Orlando, Florida, on March 3, 2017.

After Trump wore her fine jewelry line's gold and diamond arm candy during a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS, her company sent out a "Style Alert" press release, touting the item. At the time, Klem blamed the move on a "well-intentioned marketing employee," but the debate over using her father's political position to hawk Ivanka Trump wares was just firing up.

In February, President Donald Trump's senior counselor Kellyanne Conway said during a live television interview that people should go out and buy Ivanka Trump's clothing, which had recently been dropped by Nordstrom, citing poor sales.

The demise of the fine jewelry line shouldn't necessarily be viewed as a failure -- in retail, it's much more difficult to sustain a select number of expensive "special occasion" pieces than it is to mass market more affordable fake gems.

Klem told The New York Times in a statement that the brand is now committed to "offering solution-oriented products at accessible price points."

In January, Ivanka Trump announced she has stepped away from leadership of her corporate roles, both at her brand and her job in the Trump Organization. Though she still has a financial stake in her brand of companies, she said she's turned her focus to building a new life for her family in Washington and serving as informal adviser to her father.