Thirteen individuals accused in the scandal have pleaded guilty

(CNN) A grand jury on Tuesday returned a sweeping indictment against nine active and retired US Navy members, including a rear admiral and a retired Marine colonel, in the so-called "Fat Leonard" bribery scandal.

Retired Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless and eight other high-ranking Navy officers are charged with accepting luxury travel, elaborate dinners and the services of prostitutes from foreign defense contractor Leonard Francis. They did so in exchange for classified and internal US Navy information, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

"This is a fleecing and betrayal of the United States Navy in epic proportions, and it was allegedly carried out by the Navy's highest-ranking officers," said Acting US Attorney Alana Robinson in a statement.

Charges include bribery and fraud

Loveless, who was a Navy captain during the time of the alleged activity, and eight others were arrested on various charges.

