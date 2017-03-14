Obama tried to take Andrew Jackson off the $20. Now Trump is visiting his grave.

Story highlights Trump adviser Steve Bannon has endorsed and promoted the comparison of Trump to populist President Andrew Jackson

To say that Trump differs from Jackson should, in many cases, be a welcome observation

(CNN) Andrew Jackson may be giving way to Harriet Tubman on the face of the $20 bill, but the seventh president's image is on the ascent in the modern White House.

On his fifth day in office, President Donald Trump elevated a portrait of his distant predecessor to a place in the Oval Office. On Wednesday, Trump flies south to Nashville, Tennessee, where he will visit the Hermitage, Jackson's home, and lay a wreath at his tomb.

From there, Trump is off to the Music City's Municipal Auditorium, where he will host a rally for supporters. It's an appropriate venue if only for its proximity to Jackson, the first president elected on a populist platform, and one known to have enjoyed the close company of his most spirited backers.

Trump's chief strategist and senior counselor, Steve Bannon, has endorsed and promoted the comparison. In a post-election interview with The Hollywood Reporter , the former Breitbart boss compared his new patron to Old Hickory.

"Like (Andrew) Jackson's populism, we're going to build an entirely new political movement," he said. "It's everything related to jobs. The conservatives are going to go crazy."

