Embrace the helplessness of a snow day

Story highlights Peggy Drexler: Winter storm shuts us in, but also forces us to slow down, yield to something out of our control

She says it's a good opportunity to help neighbors, give and receive human kindness

Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is an assistant professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and a former gender scholar at Stanford University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) You've likely heard by now: There's some serious winter weather happening in the Northeast.

No question, extreme weather -- and in particular snow -- presents a serious physical challenge. It's almost impossible to get around, or even leave the house, at least not safely. But that's what makes it a legitimate psychological challenge, too. Short of evacuation, there is no escape -- no matter how hard you try. It presents an ever-rarer situation in which your fate, or at least your day, is almost entirely out of your hands.

Depending on your personality, and how much you need to get done, this fact can range from mildly frustrating to rage-inducing. If you are homeless, elderly or living in substandard housing, extreme weather presents a whole different set of sometimes harrowing challenges -- and it's, of course, up to our government officials, and the charitable among us, to keep you warm and safe.

But if you are lucky enough to be stuck in your comfortable home, recognize that there are real advantages to being snowed in.

For example: for those people who thrive on order, or whose lives necessarily revolve around precise planning, the snow can be a real lesson in letting go, and relatively safely. A blizzard is one of the few major events in life that you can both plan for -- in that you can cancel engagements, stock your fridge, test the batteries on the flashlights and dig out your unscented candles -- but also do nothing about. You can make all the lists you want, but the snow will be the one who decides whether or not you get any of it done.

