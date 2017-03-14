With immigration drop, who needs a wall?

Story highlights Last week, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly announced a 40% decline in illegal border crossings since January 20

Juliette Kayyem: This decline gives the Trump administration an opportunity to laud the merits of tough immigration policy

But it also undermines the need for a wall and is correlated with a sharp decline in tourism and legal migration, writes Kayyem

CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem is the author of the best-selling "Security Mom: An Unclassified Guide to Protecting Our Homeland and Your Home." She is a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School, a former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security in the Obama administration, host of the national security podcast The SCIF and founder of Kayyem Solutions, a security consulting firm. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Last week's announcement by the Trump administration regarding a significant decline in the number of border crossings from Mexico presented an opportunity for the government to tout the benefits of tough immigration rules.

But, as is the case with most aspects of immigration policy, the numbers also reveal the complicated nature of migration -- and, as a result, present a dual challenge for the administration. First, such numbers suggest that the "wall" is no longer necessary, if it ever was. And, second, the harsh anti-immigration sentiment in the country at the time the border numbers were collected is also having an impact on lawful migration, mainly in academia and tourism.

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly touted a 40% decline in the number of illegal border crossings through Mexico since the start of the year. Generally, those are well trafficked months , so if the numbers are to be believed, it represents a significant decline in the arrests made and number of people prevented from entering the country.

There may be numerous reasons for such a decline: new border enforcement policies, including the decision that the United States will now return non-Mexican border crossers to Mexico; public statements from the administration that it is considering separating women and children who are caught at the border; and an otherwise unwelcoming atmosphere here in the United States.

Standing alone, the 40% decline represents a victory for the Trump administration, which has consistently touted tougher enforcement measures. And, in some cases, the administration is taking a tough line to protect people who migrate from dangerous conditions or are being taken advantage of by traffickers. But considered along with other aspects of the administration's immigration policies, it may only prove to be a victory in the short run.

