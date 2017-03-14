Story highlights 92% of the population lives in places where there is unhealthy amount of PM2.5 in the air

Vitamin B supplements can maybe help control the damage, say researchers

(CNN) Vitamin B could help mitigate the effects of the most dangerous type of air pollution, according to a new study published Monday.

In the first study of its kind, a team of international researchers looked at the damage caused by one of the pollutants that has the most severe impact on health: PM2.5.

The team found that something as simple as a daily vitamin B supplement could potentially reduce the impact of the tiny particles on the human body, although they stressed that research was in its early stages and the sample size was small.

JUST WATCHED How deadly is air pollution? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How deadly is air pollution? 01:08

Particulate matter, or PM, is a type of air pollutant consisting of small particles of different sizes -- from tiny molecular clusters to dust or pollen that we can see. PM2.5 has a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometers, about 30 times smaller than a human hair.

"These particles are so small they can go into our respiratory system," Chak K. Chan, professor of Atmospheric Environment at the School of Energy and Environment, at Hong Kong's City University told CNN. "They can go deep into our lungs."