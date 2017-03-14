Judge gives custody of child to 1 dad and 2 'moms'

Story highlights New York judge decides boy belongs with all three people he regards as parents

(CNN) An unconventional family produced a child before becoming tangled in a lengthy custody battle that ended last week when a New York judge awarded shared custody of the boy to his dad and two "mothers."

The boy in the case is the biological child of a man and one of his neighbors. Both the man and his wife had a longstanding, intimate relationship with the birth mother, according to court documents.

The father, identified as Michael M., and his wife, Dawn M., had struggled to become pregnant. Dawn M. had suffered a miscarriage before the couple met the neighbor, identified as Audria. The three later began to "engage in intimate relations," the records state.

They considered themselves a family for years, and planned to raise a child together, attorney Karen Silverman said. Audria eventually gave birth to a boy. But around a year after he was born, she and Dawn left the home they shared with Michael -- and moved in together. They took the child with them. Dawn and Michael filed for divorce in 2011, Silverman said.

Judge: Boy loves his father 'and two mothers'

