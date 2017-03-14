Pennsylvania girl first US death from hoverboard fire

Story highlights A 3-year-old died Saturday after a recharging hoverboard caught fire in her house

The blaze sent six people to the hospital

It is believed to be the first death related to a fire from a self-balancing scooter

(CNN) A 3-year-old girl died over the weekend in a fire ignited by a recharging self-balancing scooter in her Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, home. Her death is believed to be the first in the nation to result from a blaze caused by the battery operated toy, some of which have previously been recalled due to their potential fire hazard.

The blaze, which began before 8 p.m. Friday, sent six people to the hospital.

Ashanti Hughes died in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest's burn unit Saturday morning, said a spokesman for Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Forensic Center. The girl's father and a teenage boy were both treated for smoke inhalation and released shortly thereafter, and two other girls who had been in the house remain in critical condition.

Ashanti's is the first death linked to a fire from a self-balancing scooter, commonly called hoverboards, in the United States, said Scott Wolfson, communications director for the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. The agency recalled 10 different brands of the toy in July after nearly 100 reports of burns and property damage caused by fires resulting from overheating batteries.

"We do not know whether the tragic incident in Harrisburg involved a recalled hoverboard or not," said Wolfson, who noted that the commission has begun an investigation to learn this and other key answers.

Read More