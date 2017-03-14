Story highlights A fire last week killed 40 people, mostly teen girls, at a Guatemalan youth home

(CNN) As the people of Guatemala come to grips with a fire at a youth home last week that killed 40 people, mostly teenage girls, pediatric burn centers in the United States are tending to some of the severely injured victims.

Shriners Hospitals for Children , a nonprofit network of 22 hospitals with four pediatric burn units, had a team on the ground in Guatemala within 24 hours after a fire tore through the Virgen de la Asunción Safe Home in San Jose Punila, not far from Guatemala City.

The same two physicians were dispatched to Mexico in December after a fireworks explosion in a market left 35 dead, said John McCabe, executive vice president for Shriners Hospitals.

These physicians, and a second team that followed, traveled to triage and assess injuries, consult with local physicians about best options for treatment and determine who was stable enough to travel. As of Tuesday afternoon, seven victims had been transported to Shriners locations in the United States, officials said.

Four are in Galveston, Texas; the remaining three are in Boston. Two more are anticipated in Cincinnati unless weather diverts them to the Shriners' fourth pediatric burn center in Sacramento, California, McCabe said.

