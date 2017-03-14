Girl Scout cookies ranked nutritionally, and how to stop yourself

Story highlights Savannah Smiles rank the slimmest, at only 28 calories per cookie

The S'mores cookie ranks the highest in calories, sugars and saturated fat

(CNN) It's Girl Scout cookie season again, which, for some, can mean uncontrolled calorie consumption.

If you've cleared your kitchen cabinets in order to prepare for your annual supply of Samoas or Thin Mints, you might be interested in knowing just how much of a dent these cookies will make in your daily calorie, carb, sugar or saturated fat budget. Or rather, which ones you can enjoy with the least "guilt." So we did the analysis for you.

The Savannah Smiles -- crispy lemon wedge cookies dusted with powdered sugar -- rank the slimmest at only 28 calories per cookie. But the Shortbread or Trefoils come pretty close; they have only a couple of more calories and are lowest in sugars, with 1 gram per cookie.

The S'mores cookie (from ABC Bakers), a crispy graham cookie double-dipped in crème icing and coated with chocolate, ranks the highest in calories, sugars and saturated fat, with 90 calories, 8 grams of sugars and 3.5 grams of saturated fat per cookie. (Little Brownie Bakers' version of S'mores has lower numbers for these nutrients.)

Overall, we're not talking about significant differences. All varieties have fewer than 200 calories per serving. The more pressing question to answer is: How many cookies are you likely to eat?

