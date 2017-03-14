Story highlights Canada's Girl Guides will also avoid connecting flights in United States

Supporters call the decision "sad, but needed"

(CNN) Well, this is a bummer. Following the US travel ban, the Girl Guides of Canada, which are like a Canadian version of the Girl Scouts, will no longer authorize trips to the United States.

'A difficult decision'

The Girl Guides issued a statement, calling it a "very difficult decision to make." The notice doesn't specifically mention President Trump's travel ban, but the message applies directly to the current immigration situation.

"At Girl Guides of Canada, we know our members value the safe, inclusive and accepting space that Guiding provides," the statement read. "While the United States is a frequent destination for Guiding trips, the ability of all our members to equally enter this country is currently uncertain."