(CNN) After a heart attack in February, Bob Harper, a personal trainer and host of the NBC show "The Biggest Loser," is on the road to recovery.

The 51-year-old recently shared an Instagram video of himself walking on a treadmill.

"Well while all of my @crossfit family is getting ready for 17.3, I'm walking on a treadmill doing a stress test. Talk about starting back at SQUARE ONE. I plan on being the BEST STUDENT. #heartattacksurvivor," the caption said.

Harper has said that his family has a history of heart problems. Since his heart attack, he has been spending more time at home and with loved ones. He wears a heart monitor daily and has made some lifestyle changes -- including switching to a Mediterranean diet

Mediterranean diets have been linked to lower risk of cardiovascular problems and better-managed weight. The diet involves eating items that are rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans and peas, unrefined grains, olive oil and fish. Meat, dairy and saturated fats are eaten minimally.

Since my heart attack, my doctors have suggested more of a Mediterranean Diet so tonight's dinner is branzino with Brussels sprouts and I started with a salad. #heartattacksurvivor A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:53pm PST