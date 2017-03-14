Breaking News

Muirfield golf club makes historic vote to allow women members

Aimee Lewis, CNN

Updated 1:05 PM ET, Tue March 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A landmark vote in Scotland on Thursday will decide whether women will be allowed to enter the famous clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club as members.
Photos:
Ancient ruling?A landmark vote in Scotland on Thursday will decide whether women will be allowed to enter the famous clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club as members.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Grace Belgravia, a cool and calm health and well-being haven for women in central London, bases its business model on single-gender membership.
Photos:
Female gracesGrace Belgravia, a cool and calm health and well-being haven for women in central London, bases its business model on single-gender membership.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
American Mildred Ella &quot;Babe&quot; Didrikson Zaharias was a pioneer in the women&#39;s golf game. She tried to enter the men&#39;s U.S. Open but was turned down because she was a woman. She did, however, make the cut in several PGA events.
Photos:
The pioneer BabeAmerican Mildred Ella "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias was a pioneer in the women's golf game. She tried to enter the men's U.S. Open but was turned down because she was a woman. She did, however, make the cut in several PGA events.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Swede Annika Sorenstam made a splash on the women&#39;s tour as the most successful player in the women&#39;s game notching up 10 major titles
Photos:
Sorenstam a splashSwede Annika Sorenstam made a splash on the women's tour as the most successful player in the women's game notching up 10 major titles
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Condoleezza Rice broke new ground for women in golf when Augusta invited the former U.S. Secretary of State and businesswoman Darla Moore to join the club as its first female members.
Photos:
Augusta busterCondoleezza Rice broke new ground for women in golf when Augusta invited the former U.S. Secretary of State and businesswoman Darla Moore to join the club as its first female members.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
There is an argument that mixed golf clubs are more social. In 1974, these golf fans got married at Sunningdale in England with champagne at every hole!
Photos:
Tee for two?There is an argument that mixed golf clubs are more social. In 1974, these golf fans got married at Sunningdale in England with champagne at every hole!
Hide Caption
6 of 6
st andrews clubhousegrace belgravia interiorGolf ZahariasAnnika Sorenstam2rice augustagolf wedding

Story highlights

  • First time in history female members allowed
  • Club voted against allowing women members in 2016
  • Held fresh ballot after losing right to stage British Open

(CNN)It had been widely criticized for its male-only membership policy, and lost the British Open golf tournament as a result, but now Muirfield has voted to admit women for the first time in its long history.

In a fresh ballot, 80.2% of members at the privately owned Scottish golf club, founded in 1744, opted to accept female members, overturning a previous vote held less than 12 months ago.
The R&A, the organizer of the Open Championship, moved quickly to reinstate Muirfield on the Open rota after it was removed in 2016.
    The result of last May's vote caused a storm, with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calling the decision "indefensible."
    Responding to Tuesday's announcement, Sturgeon tweeted: "Well done, Muirfield -- decision to admit women members emphatic and the right one. Look forward to seeing you host the Open again in future."
    Read More
    READ: Muirfield banned from hosting British Open
    READ: Muirfield seeks new female membership vote

    Women face a two-year wait

    With a two-thirds majority needed to overturn the club's male-only stance, club captain Henry Fairweather said 498 votes had been returned in favor of admitting women, with 123 votes against.
    The turnout was reported to be 92.7%.
    "We look forward to welcoming women as members who will enjoy, and benefit, from the great traditions and friendly spirit of this remarkable club," said Fairweather.
    Muirfield last held the British Open in 2013
    Muirfield last held the British Open in 2013
    Muirfield, home to the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, hosted the last of its 16 Open Championships in 2013, when America's Phil Mickelson lifted the famous Claret Jug.
    Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, said: "It is extremely important for us in staging one of the world's great sporting events that women can become members of all our host clubs.
    "Muirfield is a truly outstanding Open venue and we very much look forward to taking the Championship back there in future."
    Previously, women had been able to play on the links course and visit the clubhouse as guests and visitors.
    The club admits it is likely to take at least two years before the first woman joins the club.
    "The current waiting list for membership at Muirfield suggests that new candidates for membership, women and men, can expect to wait two to three years, or longer, to become a member of the club," said a statement.