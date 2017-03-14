Story highlights First time in history female members allowed

Club voted against allowing women members in 2016

Held fresh ballot after losing right to stage British Open

(CNN) It had been widely criticized for its male-only membership policy, and lost the British Open golf tournament as a result, but now Muirfield has voted to admit women for the first time in its long history.

In a fresh ballot, 80.2% of members at the privately owned Scottish golf club, founded in 1744, opted to accept female members, overturning a previous vote held less than 12 months ago.

The R&A, the organizer of the Open Championship, moved quickly to reinstate Muirfield on the Open rota after it was removed in 2016.

In light of today's decision by the Honourable Company we can confirm that Muirfield will become a venue for @TheOpen once again. pic.twitter.com/hlGK33vcXS — The R&A (@RandA) March 14, 2017

The result of last May's vote caused a storm, with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calling the decision "indefensible."

Responding to Tuesday's announcement, Sturgeon tweeted: "Well done, Muirfield -- decision to admit women members emphatic and the right one. Look forward to seeing you host the Open again in future."

Read More