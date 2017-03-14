Story highlights
- First time in history female members allowed
- Club voted against allowing women members in 2016
- Held fresh ballot after losing right to stage British Open
(CNN)It had been widely criticised for its male-only membership policy, and lost the British Open golf tournament as a result, but now Muirfield has voted to admit women for the first time in its long history.
Members of the privately owned Scottish golf club, founded in 1744, opted by a large majority to accept women, overturning a previous vote less than 12 months ago.
The R&A, the organiser of the Open Championship, moved quickly to reinstate Muirfield on the Open rota after it was removed in 2016.
The result of last May's vote caused a storm, with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calling the decision "indefensible."