(CNN) There's still hope for Boaty McBoatface. This week, it'll take to the ocean as a yellow submarine.

But first a little history lesson.

Last year, the Natural Environment Research Council in the UK asked the public to name a polar research ship. Bad idea.

Despite its huge popularity and the surge of copycats such as "Trainy McTrainface" and "Horsey McHorseface," the council ditched the name and ended up naming the $300 million state-of-the-art vessel after broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

