'This Is Us' cries all the way to the bank

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about the first season of "This Is Us."

Fox executives fielded questions in January about how the season's breakthrough hit, "This Is Us," wound up at NBC. They suggested the show -- produced by sister unit 20th Century Fox Television -- was a better fit there, citing a legacy of family dramas that included "Parenthood" and "Friday Night Lights."

In truth, though, "This Is Us" has eclipsed those series in terms of its popularity. And the search for explanations about why the program caught on has proven elusive, despite plenty of analysis, including a Wall Street Journal story that sought to answer "Why 'This Is Us' Makes Us Cry."

Certainly, the cleverly conceived pilot -- which operated in two different time periods, one involving a young couple (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore), and the other devoted to their three grown children -- planted a strong hook. Yet even then, there was reason for skepticism about where the show went from there once that cat was out of the bag.

So why has "This Is Us" -- hardly the first drama to utilize a time-hopping narrative -- popped? The reasons seem as complicated as the show's structure, but have a lot to do with consistently strong writing and performances, two of the show's major subplots and its introduction of an enticing mystery.

Read More