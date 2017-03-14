Snoop Dogg 'shoots' Trump clown 'Ron Klump' in new video

(CNN) A new rap video from Snoop Dogg has stirred controversy with its mock execution of a clown dressed as President Donald Trump.

The video for "Lavender" (Nightfall Remix) ft. Kaytranada & Snoop Dogg dropped this weekend and features the rapper and a cast of clowns, including one played by actor Michael Rapaport.

The single is a remix of a track by BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada.

Snoop's video takes on hot button issues including police shootings.

But the most controversial aspect of it is a clown dubbed "Ronald Klump."

In a mock breaking news clip, Klump is seen at a "Clown House" press conference where the TV news crawl reads "Ronald Klump wants to deport all doggs."

Later, Snoop Dogg is seen firing a fake pistol at Klump as he stands with his hands raised.

The Klump character also appears at the end of the video, in chains.

CNN has reached out to reps for Snoop Dogg for comment.

At least one member of Congress is not thrilled about the rapper's creativity.

Senator Marco Rubio made headlines during his run for the presidency when he revealed he was a lover of west coast hip hop.

But the politician told TMZ Snoop Dogg shouldn't have taken aim at Trump in the video.

"We've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should be really careful about," Rubio said. "I think people can disagree on policy, but we've got to be careful about that kind of thing because the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea and you could have a real problem."

The rapper told Billboard he has several issues with the new president -- everything from his election to the proposed travel ban.

"It's a lot of clown s*** going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it's a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general," Snoop said.

He added that he didn't make the four and a half minute long video, which was directed by Jesse Wellens and James DeFina, to elicit a reaction from either Trump or his critics.

"I just put it out because I feel like it's something that's missing," he said. "Any time I drop something, I'm trying to fill in a void."

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.